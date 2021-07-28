AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.97 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

