The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

