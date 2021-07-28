Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

