Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yucaipa Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

YAC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

