Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CFA opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

