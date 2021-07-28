Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

