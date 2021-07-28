Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

SBGI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

