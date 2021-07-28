KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Update

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 577.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPAY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. KinerjaPay has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
KinerjaPay Company Profile
