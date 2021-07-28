Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers raised Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.