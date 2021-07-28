Insider Selling: GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells 1,054,000 Shares of Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.68. GlobalData Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. GlobalData’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

