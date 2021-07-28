Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Drops By 72.7%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Appen has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

