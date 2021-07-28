Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

