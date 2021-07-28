Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCO opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.
In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.