Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

