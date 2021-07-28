Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

