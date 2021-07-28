Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDSU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDSU opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

