Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $449,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000.

NYSEARCA XES opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

