Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 56,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

