Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Shares of DCRBU stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

