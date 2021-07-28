Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

