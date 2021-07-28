Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,998.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

