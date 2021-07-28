Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

