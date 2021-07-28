Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.