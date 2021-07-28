Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $123.00 at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.