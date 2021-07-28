Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.