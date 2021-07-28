Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 9,392 iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSEARCA:VEGI opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93.

