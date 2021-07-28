Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

MVV stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.02. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

