Wedbush Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $11.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

