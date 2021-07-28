Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 284,366 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 494.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,366 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

