AON (NYSE:AON) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.52. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

