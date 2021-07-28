Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

