Critical Review: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) versus Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Age Metals and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.80 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

New Age Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Age Metals and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats New Age Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.