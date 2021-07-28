Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Logan Ridge Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logan Ridge Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 251 879 779 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 9.95%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million -$35.45 million 846.67 Logan Ridge Finance Competitors $139.02 million $19.47 million 48.13

Logan Ridge Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 84.91% 6.10% 2.88%

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance rivals beat Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.