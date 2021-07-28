Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cryoport by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,046 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

CYRX opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

