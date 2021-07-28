Man Group plc Purchases 8,609 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Man Group plc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.