Man Group plc Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,045 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Mimecast worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

