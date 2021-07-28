Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 522.2% in July

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the June 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CBBYF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

