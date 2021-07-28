MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

