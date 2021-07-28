Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

