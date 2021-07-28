United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.