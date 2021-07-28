Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $578.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

