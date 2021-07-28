Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

