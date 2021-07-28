Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

