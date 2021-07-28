Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $202,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLBLU. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $496,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

