Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 1,703,300 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,703,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMIIU. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,833,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CMIIU opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.