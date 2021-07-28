Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.