Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHUN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Phunware alerts:

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phunware by 54.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.