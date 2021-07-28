Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.02. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

