Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

