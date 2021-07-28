KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

